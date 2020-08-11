Money Heist Season 5 : Renewal, Release Date, Cast And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Spanish heist crime drama television series Money Heist made a buzz around the planet the moment it was dropped on Netflix back in 2017. Ever since then, online streaming giant Netflix has dropped four seasons of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel at Spanish) and all of these have been a huge success for Netflix. Money Heist Season 4 became the hottest show of 2020 with over 65 million streams within the initial four weeks of its release.

Will there be Money Heist Season 5?

This is good news for the lovers as Netflix has confirmed Money Heist period 5. The news arrived on July 31 with a bang as an online streaming giant stated: “that the heist will come to an end”. The shooting of this season will begin in August that will take place in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal. It must be noticed that Money Heist year 5 will include 10 episodes. Fans might acquire delighted with the information that ultimately, the heist in the Bank of Spain will visit a nailbiting end.

Release Date

Money Heist season 1 was released on December 20, 2017, which was further followed by the release of Money Heist year 2 on April 6, 2018. Following the achievement of the initial two seasons, Netflix decided to renew the series for another two seasons which were dropped on Netflix on July 19, 2019, and April 3, 2020, subsequently.

Seeing the history, it is expected that Money Heist season 5 will be published in January 2021. However, because the coronavirus pandemic has stopped all of the shootings and production work, we expect a delay of six months from the tentative date.

Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Herrán as Rio, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin in lead roles. Nairobi got killed by Gandia with a headshot, so don’t expect her to return in the season 5 of Money Heist.

Trailer

Netflix hasn’t released any trailer for Money Heist period 5. We will update this article as soon as the trailer is published. Meanwhile, you can enjoy watching the trailer of Money Heist period 4.