Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Some Interesting Facts Here

By- Badshah Dhiraj
The famous show Money Heist is a Spanish TV series. This series includes Heist, Thriller, Mystery Crime drama, and genres. The show was aired on 2 May 2017. And the series was premiered on Netflix. Álex Pina produced the show. Also, Nacho Manubens, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, also Álex Pina was the show’s productions. It cast all actors comprised Esther Acebo, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Úrsula Corberó, and Enrique Arce. The show has created two seasons. Season 1 has been aired with 15 episodes. On season 2 was released in July 2019. The show received positive reviews. The show has been rated 8.4/10 from IMDb and 93 percent from Rotten Tomatoes.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

The final cast list has not been ready yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will return for the new upcoming season. We do hope to see fresh new faces, but we do not have any information until today. The cast comprises Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Álvaro Morte as El Profesor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Río, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Peric as both Helsinki and Enrique Arce as Arturo Román.

Money Heist Season 5 Plot

Part 5 Or season 5 of the show will pick up from where the previous season left us. It is also stated that season 5 will be the finale of this series. Stay updated for additional information about the new season.

Money Heist Season 5 Release Date

The series was renewed for part 5 or season 5. As we all know, the show was initially released in May 2017. However, for the time being, we don’t have any confirmed news regarding the release of this season as due to the global coronavirus outbreak, a great deal of production work was delayed. The states have been shut down for weeks. The moment the world’s problem goes back to normal, the cast resume shooting and return to the sets. For additional information about the new season.

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer

Badshah Dhiraj
Also Read:   Log Horizon Season 3: These Characters Won't Return!!!
Also Read:   When is Netflix's ' 13 Reasons Why' Season 4 hitting the screen? Here's all you need to know!
