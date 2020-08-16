Home Entertainment Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Information...
Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More Information For You!!!

By- Prabhakaran
Crime drama tv series Money Heist made a buzz around the episodes the moment it had been released in 2017 back on Netflix. Ever since that time, online streaming giant Netflix has fallen four seasons of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel at Spanish), and all of these is a massive victory for Netflix. In reality, Money Heist season 4 became the hottest series of 2020 with over 65 million flows within the initial four months of its release.

Action-packed Money Heist season 4 had more bloodshed than all three previous seasons combined that gave goosebumps. The series ended in a cliffhanger situation where it revealed two major scenes -Lisbon joins the heist group as she had been dropped from the helicopter to the roof of Bank of Spain (the location where the heist is happening ), also at the next scene, Inspector Alicia Sierra somehow manages to monitor the den of Professor and spectacle finishes with Alicia pointing the weapon towards the Professor.

Will there be Money Heist Season 5?

This is excellent news for those lovers as Netflix has confirmed Money Heist season 5. The news released on July 31 with a bang as an online streaming giant stated: “that the heist will conclude”. This season’s shooting will start in August that will take place. It must be noted that Money Heist season 5 will include ten episodes. Fans may acquire thrilled with the information that the heist from the Bank will visit a nailbiting end.

When will Money Heist Season 5 Release Date?

Money Heist season 1 had been released on December 20, 2017, that was followed with Money Heist season 2’s release on April 6, 2018. Following the achievement of two seasons, Netflix decided to renew the series for the following two seasons that were released on July 19, 2019, and April 3, 2020, on Netflix.

Seeing the history, it is anticipated that Money Heist season 5 will be released in January 2021. Because the coronavirus pandemic has ceased manufacturing function and of the shootings, we expect a delay of six months in the date.

Money Heist Season 5: Cast

  • Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo,
  • Álvaro Morte as The Professor,
  • Esther Acebo as Stockholm,
  • Itziar Ituño as Lisbon,
  • Jaime Lorente as Denver,
  • Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo,
  • Darko Peric as Helsinki,
  • Herrán as Rio,
  • and Pedro Alonso as Berlin

Money Heist Season 5

in lead roles. Nairobi got murdered by Gandia with a headshot, and thus don’t expect her to come back 5 of Money Heist.

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer

Netflix has not released any trailer for Money Heist season 5. You may enjoy watching Money Heist season 4’s trailer.

