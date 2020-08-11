Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Check The...
Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Check The All Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Crime drama television series Money Heist created a buzz around the world the moment it had been dropped in 2017 back on Netflix. Ever since that time, online streaming giant Netflix has fallen four seasons of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel at Spanish), and all of them is a massive victory for Netflix. Within the first four weeks of its launch, Money Heist season 4 became 2020’s hottest show with over 65 million flows.

Action-packed Money Heist season 4 had more bloodshed than all three previous seasons combined which gave goosebumps. The series ended in a cliffhanger scenario where it showed two major scenes — Lisbon joins the heist team as she had been dropped from the helicopter on the roof of Bank of Spain (the place where the heist is going on). In the second scene, Inspector Alicia Sierra somehow manages to track down the den of Professor and spectacle finishes with Alicia pointing the weapon towards the Professor.

When is Money Heist series 5 released?


The show’s fourth series dropped 2020, and a fifth series was immediately confirmed after its release.

Fans waited just under nine months between seasons four and three – however, the COVID-19 pandemic compelled almost all production to either shut down, either postpone or reschedule so many shows will be filmed and released afterwards than they’d anticipated.

Whether this is true for Money Heist remains to be seen, since they haven’t planned even to begin production yet and we could be on for a different spring launch in 2021.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any indication they are filming!

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Herrán as Rio, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin in lead roles. Nairobi got killed by Gandia with a headshot, so don’t expect her to come back 5 of Cash Heist.

Money Heist Season 5 Trailer

Netflix hasn’t released any trailer for Money Heist season 5. We’ll update this article. You can enjoy watching Money Heist season 4’s trailer.

What is the plot of Money Heist series 5?

 

To discuss the way Money Heist series five is going to return, we shall, of course, need to mention how series 4 finished up, therefore, needless to say, there are spoilers ahead… so stop reading now if you haven’t got that far yet!

As ever, the series has left everybody on a great cliffhanger, with Alicia (the heavily pregnant police inspector responsible for torturing Rio) betraying the police by exposing each the shady things they’d done throughout the many heists and taking off to locate the Professor.

Such as, whether she wants to take matters into her own hands, or Raquel, put in on the action, we aren’t entirely sure.

Raquel has landed herself in the bank, which can be confusing, instead of plotting with her beau about the outside, and we dropped an extremely treasured principal personality.

