Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
La Casa de Papel or The House of Paper is better known on Earth as Money Heist. It is a Spanish TV series that falls in the genre of heist crime play. With Alex Pina because of its founder, the series was established in Madrid. It originally aired on the Spanish Network Antenna 3, but Netflix afterward obtained it in 2017. Ever since then, four regions of the series are formally available on Netflix. Surprisingly, the founders originally planned to release it only as a two-part series!

Plot

In Madrid, a mysterious guy, also called ‘The Professor’ unites a group of eight individuals. They create a very ambitious plan to get into the Royal Mint of Spain, also looting a hefty amount of 2.5 Billion Euros! After they succeed in the initial heist, they find themselves preparing for a second loot from the Bank of Spain. Both instances, they cope with hostages and the authorities.

Cast

Álex Pina, Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, and Itziar Ituño could be seen among a vast cast of Money Heist. The series is adored by critiques and lovers alike, and they do not seem to get enough of it. After four successful seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for one more season of Money Heist. See the trailer for season 4 on here!

Will there be a season 5?

Season 4 had us on the edge of our seats for sure! All said and done, season 4 has been left at a cliffhanger, and enthusiasts now demand closure! We’ve got good news, according to Netflix’s confirmation, year 5 of Cash Heist will surely be there. Regrettably, season 5 will also be the last installment.

Release Date

Even though season 5 will certainly launch, we don’t have an official launch date yet. If we follow past patterns, then we may watch it from the end of 2020. But due to the pandemic, we can not say anything for sure. All the main outcomes are expected to go back.

Netflix
