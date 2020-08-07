Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

- Advertisement -

Money Heist, the most exciting show on Netflix according to me. It’d be a lie when I said that the fourth season did not give me a bit of a hurry. Each of the lovers around the globe are excited to see what’s gonna happen in the fifth season. Speaking of which, it was declared on 31st July that the fifth year would also be the last period of Money heist.

Talking about the fifth season Alex Pina did show a few things about it. To start with, he stated that it will be the most exciting season until now, kinda hyped up because of that. Secondly, he has everything planned out as to how the band will divide and how the heist will come to a conclusion. I believe ending the show after the fifth season will be kinda right time to do it. As there’s not much to this narrative left following this heist. But a spin-off series could be a joy to see.

Release Date

According to the reports, the production is set to start within this month. Looks like we will have a lot of places to view, meaning somebody’s on the play, perhaps.

Though the production is very likely to start this month, there still may be sure restrictions imposed in the light of this present COVID crisis that might impact the release. As of this moment, our best guess is that the fifth season would release about the fourth quarter of next year.

There’s still a possibility that it may be delayed if things with pandemic went. Well, we have to admit that it is not entirely under control.

Cast

The celebrities who will return in season five are: Tokyo played Úrsula Corberó, El professor played Álvaro Morte, Lisbon played Itziar Ituño, Rio played with Miguel Herrán, Denver played by Jaime Lorente, Stockholm played Esther Acebo and Helsinki played with Darko Peric.

Plot

Nothing has been reported regarding the storyline. Nonetheless, in the final moment, Lisbon has been protected but Alicia Sierra had put a gun on the professor’s head. Season 5 will start from the brutal conclusion and lovers will get to know more about the professor’s luck.