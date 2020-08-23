Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Money Heist Season 5, Money heist is worth watching; if you are a fan of crime, thrilling, and amusing tales, then this series is intended for you. Money Heist is among the most successful shows on Netflix. This Spanish series has a wide fanbase throughout the world. The shooting for the upcoming season is assumed to begin soon in August itself.

Release Date

The season 5 of La Casa De Papel is going to be the final season of this sequence. Being the finale, it’s already left the viewer both excited and sad. The season is scheduled to launch in April 2020. The cast might start shooting soon as the filming and shootings were on a ban due to COVID-19. The season is expected to have a total of 10 episodes.

Cast

Tokyo (played by Úrsula Corberó)

Professor (Álvaro Morte)

Lisbon (Itziar Ituño)

Rio (Miguel Herrán)

Denver (Jaime Lorente)

Stockholm (Esther Acebo)

Palermo (Rodrigo De la Serna)

Helsinki (Darko Peric)

Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian)

Marsella (Luka Peros) season as they are the main characters of the series.

Other characters such as Arturo (Enrique Arce), Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri), Manila (Belen Cuesta) and Gandia (Jose Manuel Poga)

In Money Heist Season 5 Each of the characters from previous seasons will make a comeback.

Plot

Yes, you heard it right. Recently, the creator of the show has thrown some tips, which lead us nowhere but to feel that the professor will take care of new enemies in the upcoming season. According to the signs from the creator of the show Miguel Ángel Silvestre or Patrick Criado are expected to be the new enemies.

This year will certainly be better than each other. It’s going to be the final season and most likely the best also. We’ll get back to you with some more updates regarding the show until then you may watch different seasons of this series on Netflix.