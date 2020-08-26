Money Heist Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

What can we expect from the fifth year of Money Heist? What are the recent updates? This is everything we know about the cast, release date and, plot Money Heist season 5.

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date

The official release date for its fifth season of Money Heist hasn’t yet been announced. The production was delayed due to the continuing coronavirus outbreak. On March 15, Netflix halted the creation of its original series for two weeks on account of the ongoing global situation. The fourth season of Cash Heist was released earlier this year and culminated in great suspense together with the robbers within the Bank of Spain.

Series five was confirmed by Netflix earlier this month, but today the streaming service has also disclosed that it will be the last of this series. Netflix has now confirmed manufacturing in the fifth year, which will start on Monday, August 3. The fifth season is going to have a total of 10 episodes, which is two more than seasons four and three.

Money Heist Season 5: Plotline

Money Heist season five will operate together with educators and gangs in the things they do best, armed robbery of the highest level, in which political resistance is destroyed. The show saw the return of Raquel, who joined the rest of the group, but Inspector Alicia (Najwa Nimri) found the whereabouts of the professor.

There was yet another devastating setback as Nairobi was shot in the head from the former Gandia hostage. Several loose threads are hanging at the end of this fourth season that dates back to future episodes. Lisbon is currently within the bank, but there is not any way to escape Inspector Alicia Sierra, Lisbon’s teacher, and many others. They might have to keep melting gold at full speed and hope Sergio can discover a means out of Sierra once and for all.

Money Heist Season 5: Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokio

Álvaro Morte as El Profesor

Itziar Ituño as Lisbon

Miguel Herrán as Río

Jaime Lorente as Denver

Esther Acebo as Stockholmo

Darko Peric as Helsinki

Enrique Arce as Arturo Román

Cristina López Ferraz is the Manager of Production and Executive Producer. The new season will include three directors Jesús Colmenar, Koldo Serra, and Álex Rodrigo. Esther Martínez-Lobato is your Co-Producer.