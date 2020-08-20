Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

Crime drama tv shows Money Heist created a buzz around the planet as soon as it had been dropped in 2017 back on Netflix. Ever since that time, online streaming giant Netflix has dropped four seasons of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel in Spanish), and all of these have been a massive victory for Netflix. Actually, Money Heist season 4 became the most popular series of 2020 with over 65 million flows within the first four weeks of its release.

Action-packed Money Heist season 4 had more bloodshed than all three previous seasons combined which gave goosebumps to enthusiasts. The show ended in a cliffhanger situation where it showed two famous scenes — Lisbon joins the heist team as she had been dropped from the helicopter to the roof of Bank of Spain (the place where the heist is going on). At the second scene, Inspector Alicia Sierra somehow manages to track down the den of Professor and scene finishes with Alicia pointing the gun towards the Professor.

Release date

- Advertisement -

We don’t have an official release date, Though season 5 will release. But stay tuned for updates. If we follow previous patterns, then we might watch it from the end of 2020. But for sure, we can not say anything due to the pandemic—each one the main leads are expected to go back.

Money Heist: Storyline and Cast

In Madrid, a mysterious guy called’The Professor’ unites a set of eight people. They create an extremely ambitious strategy to get into the Royal Mint of Spain, also looting a hefty sum of 2.5 Billion Euros! After the triumph in the initial heist, they find themselves preparing for another loot in the Bank of Spain. Both times, they cope with the authorities along with hostages.

Álex Pina, Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, and Itziar Ituño can be seen as one of a cast of Currency Heist. The show is adored by critiques and fans alike, and they don’t appear to get enough of it. Following four seasons, fans are eagerly waiting for another season of Money Heist. Watch the trailer for season 4 !