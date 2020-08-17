Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Check Know

- Advertisement -

Crime drama television series Money Heist created a buzz around the world as soon as it was dropped in 2017 back on Netflix. Ever since that time, online streaming giant Netflix has dropped four seasons of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel at Spanish) and all of them are a massive victory for Netflix. In reality, Money Heist season 4 became the most popular show of 2020 with over 65 million streams within the first four months of its release.

Action-packed Money Heist season 4 had more bloodshed than all three previous seasons combined which gave goosebumps. The show ended in a cliffhanger situation where it revealed two major scenes — Lisbon joins the heist group as she had been dropped from the helicopter to the roof of Bank of Spain (the place where the heist is happening ), also at the second scene, Inspector Alicia Sierra somehow manages to monitor the den of Professor and scene finishes with Alicia pointing the weapon towards the Professor.

Thus, when is the final season going to Release?

According to the reports, the creation is set to start in this month itself. It will be done in areas of Spain, Portugal, and Denmark. Looks like we will have a great deal of places to view, meaning somebody’s on the play.

There may be restrictions imposed in the light of this show COVID crisis which may impact the release Though the production is very likely to start this month. As of now, our best guess is that the fifth season would release next season fourth quarter about.

There’s still a chance that it may be delayed if items with pandemic went sideways. Well, we have to admit that it is not entirely under control.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Herrán as Rio, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin in lead roles. Nairobi got murdered by Gandia with a headshot, and thus don’t expect her to come back 5 of Cash Heist.

Cash Heist Season 5 Trailer

Netflix hasn’t release any trailer for Money Heist season 5. We’ll update this article as soon as the trailer is released. You can enjoy seeing the trailer of Money Heist season 4