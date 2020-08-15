Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To...
Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Nitesh kumar
Spanish heist crime drama tv series Money Heist created a buzz around the world the moment it had been dropped in 2017 back on Netflix. Since that time, online streaming giant Netflix has dropped four seasons of Money Heist (La Casa De Papel in Spanish), and all of these is a massive victory for Netflix. In reality, Money Heist season 4 became the most popular series of 2020, with over 65 million streams within the initial four months of its release.

Action-packed Money Heist season 4 had more bloodshed than all three previous seasons combined that gave goosebumps into enthusiasts. The series ended in a cliffhanger situation where it revealed two major scenes — Lisbon joins the heist group as she had been dropped from the helicopter to the roof of Bank of Spain (the location where the heist is going on). In the next scene, Inspector Alicia Sierra somehow manages to monitor the town of Professor and spectacle ends with Alicia pointing the gun towards the Professor.

Release Date

The release date has not been informed. Since writing scripts to the portion of Currency Heist has only begun, it will be difficult to make any speculation. However, due to the global outbreak, the industry has already started working with much care and precautions. So season might be release in autumn 2021.

Money Heist Season 5 Cast

Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Herrán as Rio, and Pedro Alonso as Berlin in lead roles. Nairobi got killed by Gandia with a headshot, and thus don’t expect her to return in the season 5 of Money Heist.

Plot

Nothing was reported regarding the storyline. Nonetheless, in the Season 4 last moment, Lisbon was protected, but Alicia Sierra had set a gun on the professor’s head. Season 5 will begin from the brutal conclusion, and fans can learn about the professor’s luck.

