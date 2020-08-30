Home Entertainment Money Heist Season 5: Release, Cast, Storyline, The Fifth And Final Season...
EntertainmentTV Series

Money Heist Season 5: Release, Cast, Storyline, The Fifth And Final Season Will Hit The Netflix Libraries In!

By- Alok Chand
Money Heist Season 5: It’s been months since now 4 of this sensational phenomenon Spanish Netflix masterpiece, Money Heist also known La Casa De Papel wrapped up. And still, we haven’t ceased stirring Bella Ciao, the trail sung by El Professor in the sequence.

Money Heist Season 5

Finally, a moment of joy for all fans of the show as season 5 is on its way to take on its final ride. If you’re a Currency Heist enthusiast as we are, you’ve landed at the right place as we’ve got all of the info that you want about it.

When Will Money Heist Season 5 Release?

Season 4 being a blockbuster left fans craving for more, and after waiting for quite a while, Netflix finally revived the fifth edition of the extreme show in August 2020. In its tweet, Netflix posted an image of a Dali mask using the caption” that the highest comes to an end”. This indeed suggests that season 5 will be the season finale and this is the real sadness for its fandom.

The production started in mid-August 2020. But due to the coronavirus pandemic capturing the whole world right now, we can’t expect the filming to complete any time earlier. This Netflix might give it a greenlight midway 2021.

The Cast of Money Heist Season 5:

Your favourite celebrities will be reprising their roles in the first instalment of this series including Ursula Corbero as Tokyo, Alvaro Morte as The Professor, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Itziar Ituno as Lisbon, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Rodrigo De la Serna as Palermo, Darco Leric as Helsinki, Herran as Rio and Pedro Alonso as Berlin. Nairobi got murdered by Gandia in season 4. Thus she will not be sharing displays with her co-stars in season 5.

The Storyline of Money Heist Season 5: [Spoilers Alert!]

The former year that aired on April 3, 2020, ended on a significant cliffhanger using Lisbon reuniting with the group in the Bank of Spain, and on the other hand, The Professor getting captured red-handed by the inspector Alicia Sierra. The credits started to roll up with Sierra pointing a gun in the Professor.

Now season 5 has been set to focus on the wake and the destiny of the heist at the Bank of Spain. How and when the team manages to rock this heist as well. In the basement, they have already begun melting the gold to little grains, so the group is at its final phase of their appropriation.

There have been plenty of theories coming up about season 5 regarding Alicia Sierra faking her pregnancy and also to be Berlin’s ex-wife we caught a glimpse of in the fourth season. Well, there is one good news for the folks that Berlin is expected to be living and return to action in Season 5.

The series is a massive success with its fourth variant being the hottest show of 2020 with 65 million flows. Stay tuned while we upgrade the article with additional upgrades.

Alok Chand

