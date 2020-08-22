Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Season 5: Professor will be back to conclude the biggest...
Money Heist Season 5: Professor will be back to conclude the biggest heist!

By- Akanksha
On Friday, July 31, Netflix announced Money Heist would be returning for a fifth and final season, saying “the heist will come to an end.”

Who isn’t in love with the professor? The popular Spanish series La Casa De Papel, also known as Money Heist gained a huge fan base across the globe. The 4th season was released on April 3 2020.

Plot

The complexity of characters, the mind game of the professor and the purpose of Heist binds the viewer to hang in there.

Every season had a fair amount of twists and turns, they fought with one another and for one another. Story of sacrifice, friendship, love, family and Heist is what makes it different from others. The journey of 8 strangers to a family.

 The story of a heist where a group of strangers, later given city names are brought under one roof by the professor to commence the biggest Heist in the history.

 The end of season 4 left viewers on a cliff-hanger and the audiences are eager to see how the second Heist reaches its climax of what’ll happen next? Will they get caught? The only release of the new season can clear all these doubts.

 Cast

 New cast member: Netflix announced two new cast members for Money Heist season 5 in Miguel Ángel Silvestre (Sky Rojo, Sense8) and Patrick Criado (La gran familia españolaVivir sin permiso).

Returning cast

Álvaro Morte as the Professor, Úrsula Coberó as Tokyo, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Enrique Arce as Arturo, Darko Peric as Helsinki, Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogotá, Luka Peros as Marseille, Belén Cuesta as Manila, Fernando Cayo as Coronel Tamayo, Rodrigo de la Serna as Palermo, Najwa Nimri as Inspector Sierra, and José Manuel Poga as Gandía.

Release Date

The production and shoot were started on August 3.

No statement about the release date is made but we know so far is season 5 will consist of 10 episodes.

For more information, stay tuned and keep reading.

