Money Heist Season 5 Netflix Release Date & What to Expect

By- Shubh Bohra
Previously the series has smashed most records with it holding the current record of being the most non-English title on Netflix. Once again the series smashed all records for season four. Season four of money heist managed to rack up an incredible 65 million views. It also consistently ranked in the top ten in many countries including those outside Spain. As of May 29th 2020 the series was in India’s and the United Kingdom’s top 10. It only dropped out of Netflix on May 25th. The last time the series was in the United States top 10 was on April 27th, 2020.

Officially the series has not yet been renewed but almost all signals point to the fifth part including multiple sources citing the series as renewed. First up the series isn’t over as we’ll get into detail just a second the second heist has yet to conclude that means we’ve still got at least one more season to tie up loose ends and hopefully see the gangs escape.

Alex Pina and his team of writers and directors have already said several times that they are plans for a fifth part. In October 2019 we got word from several Spanish sources that the fifth series season had already begun pre-production. In another interview with the Spanish press in November 2019. Jesus Coleman stated that the fifth part was absolutely going ahead saying translated roughly from Spanish that there is the fifth season can be said however that was rode back on December with Alex Pina stating. He wasn’t aware of the fifth part being commissioned.

We also had several of the actor and actresses speaking about the future too. It’s rituno who plays requel Murillo has said roughly translated we are shooting the fourth season and it hit me on the nose that it doesn’t end there.

In May 2020 shortly after the release of white lines pinas spoke to deadline and yet again all but confirmed the future of the series with an expected delay in filming. We’re probably going to see the series return at some point in 2021. They are held until the coronavirus epidemic concludes.

