Money Heist Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Expected Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

La Casa De Papel or Money Heist is a Spanish show that is created by Alex Pina. It was initially a local show that was premiered on the Spanish channel but was later taken by Netflix. The results were so fantastic that Netflix made it it’s original. The show made its way for 4 beautiful seasons and now the fifth season is in the row. Here are some updates regarding the same.

RELEASE DATE

The making of the fifth season of the show was started even before the release of the fourth season. The making was completed and the productions were going on which was put to halt on March 15 due to the ongoing pandemic. However, as for the release date for the fifth season, there hasn’t been any official news regarding the same. We hope to hear about the same from the makers and can expect the next season to release soon.

CAST

The cast for the show remains the same. These include Alvaro Morte as El Profesor Ursula Corbero as Tokio, Ituno as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Rio, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Peric as Helsinki, along with Enrique Arce as Arturo Roman. However, the character that has been killed in the previous seasons can also be seen in some past scenes.

PLOT

The show has one of the most mysterious and interesting plots. It follows showing a bank robbery where the robbers get stuck inside the bank as the police arrive. However, it’s later discovered that it was all planned. The show has even more interesting twists brought by our Professor.

Coming to the story of the fifth season, it will continue from where it left in the last season. Season 4 showed the most emotional scene, showing the death of Tokyo. The next season will revel most of the unanswered questions. The last season of the show concluded showing the Professor being caught by the lead cop. This made the fans even more excited and viewers were super keen to know what would happen next. However, we have to wait for more for the same until any news from Netflix comes into play.