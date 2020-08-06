Money Heist Season 5: Know The Cast, Plot And Release Date Of The Show..!!!

- Advertisement -

The famous show Money Heist is a Spanish TV series. This exciting show includes Crime drama, Heist, Thriller, Mystery, and Suspense genres. The series was first aired on 2 May 2017. And the show was first premiered on Netflix. Álex Pina developed the show, and Álex Pina, Sonia Martínez, Jesús Colmenar, Esther Martínez Lobato, and Nacho Manubens was the producer of the show. It cast all talented actors included Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Paco Tous, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, and Enrique Arce. The show has now created two seasons. Season 1 was aired with 15 episodes. Then on season 2 was released on 19 July 2019 with 16 episodes. The series received positive reviews from its audiences. The series has been rated 8.4/10 from IMDb and 93% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Money Heist Season 5 cast

The final cast list has not been prepared yet, but we do expect a lot of characters from the previous seasons will be returning for the new upcoming season. We do expect to see fresh new faces, but till now, we don’t have any confirmed news to it. The cast includes Úrsula Corberó as Tokio, Álvaro Morte as El Profesor, Itziar Ituño as Lisbon, Miguel Herrán as Río, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Esther Acebo as Stockholm, Darko Peric as Helsinki and Enrique Arce as Arturo Román.

Money Heist Season 5 plot

Part 5 Or season 5 of the show will pick up from where the previous season left us. It is also said that season 5 will be the finale of the show. Stay updated for more details about the new season of the show.

Money Heist Season 5 Release date

The series has been renewed for part 5 Or season 5. as we know, the series was first released on 2 May 2017 on Netflix. But for now, we don’t have any confirmed news about the release of the season as due to the coronavirus global pandemic, a lot of production work has been delayed. The countries have been shut down for months now. As soon as the situation of the world is back to normal, the cast will be back to the sets and resume shooting. For more details about the new season, stay updated with us.