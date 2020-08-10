Home TV Series Netflix Money Heist Is Set To Return For A Fifth And Final Season...
Money Heist Is Set To Return For A Fifth And Final Season On Netflix

By- Santosh Yadav
MONEY HEIST is set to Go Back for a fifth and final season on Netflix. Ahead of the release of Part Five, some casting news that was revealing may have sealed a new rival for the Professor’s introduction.

Netflix readers might need to say goodbye to the popular Spanish thriller following the launch of the fifth and final installment. Before Cash Heist finally returns, fans are busy figuring out the different functions of two critical new members of this throw. A suggestion out of showrunner Álex Pina could have revealed a new enemy to the Professor.

The pandemic’s effects hit television manufacturing across the globe, but filming for Money Heist Part Five is underway.

Netflix renewed the favorite Spanish thriller for a season at the end of July.

When fans continue to leave the Professor (played by Álvaro Morte), the former police inspector Alicia Sierra (Najwa Nimri) had infiltrated his hideout to hold him at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the robbers’ team declared war following the tragic death of their beloved crew member Nairobi (Alba Flores).

The criminal mastermind’s second hit targeted the Bank of Spain and will come to an end on Netflix next season.

In the meantime, some recent casting news for Money Heist season 5 has caused a stir amongst fans.

Newcomers Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado are set to join the ensemble cast for the drama episodes.

From the Spanish authorities, leaving the door open for another Inspector to measure in, the pregnant and unpredictable Alicia Sierra was fired at the end of Part Four.

A clue from the series’ founder and showrunner Álex Pina may have confirmed the new season will comprise one formidable competition to face off against.

Pina clarified: “We always try to be sure that our competitions are charismatic, bright, shiny.

“In this case, in the pristine war movie picture, we also look for characters whose intellect can measure up against The Professor’s.”

All indications are pointing going into labor at the beginning of Part Five, making her out of action for almost all of the new season.

As the hunt for the Professor continues, Obviously, the authorities want the best person on the job.

Fans are convinced Money Heist star Miguel Ángel Silvestre fits the mold for a ruthless and cunning authorities foil for the offender genius.

The two stars also have been billed as crucial players for the final installment of Money Heist, leading some to believe the show will introduce one last villain that is adorable.

On Reddit, one fan said: “season two characters will get a good deal of screen time likely, so I bet one of them will be part of the gang, and the other will probably be a bloodthirsty cop.”

While another viewer mused: “I don’t know why, but I feel the new personality of Miguel Ángel Silvestre is going to be the new bad man of law enforcement .”

Together with the cast and crew of Money Heist kick-starting production for the season, a number of hints have already been revealed, including the possible return of Berlin (Pedro Alonso).

Subscribers are waiting on the very first trailer for the new season, which may reveal more about Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado’s mystery roles.

