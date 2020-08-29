Home Entertainment Money Game Season 2: Potential Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Cast Updates
Money Game Season 2: Potential Release Date, Plot, Trailer And Cast Updates

By- Alok Chand
Money Game is a South Korean television series Made by Studio Drago and Led by Kim Sang-ho. The series follows Char Yi — Hoon, Heo Jie, and Lee Hye — Joon, who work for the Financial Services Commission and the Ministry of Economic and Finance. Who’s working hard and fast to conserve the South Korean economy from terrible decline? The same thing happened a couple of decades ago. This show’s first period was launched earlier this season on January 15, 2020, on the station.

Money Game: Season 2

Release Date

Thus far, the show hasn’t received any official renewal or release date for the circumstance. But after viewing the popularity of the series, we could look forward to year 2. Ever since season 1 had only finished in March 2020. We can not wait for season 2 anytime soon. Producers will require at least a year to make Season 2 eventually. However, due to the continuing lockdown around the world due to this deadly coronavirus, we can certainly expect some extra delays.

The Plot

The show’s producers have been very considerate about the details of the show. We have no idea about the plot of year 2. We’re not sure which direction the show will take in year 2. We must all wait patiently before the manufacturers eat some legumes or release the official synopsis for the upcoming season.

The Trailer

As I mentioned earlier, the founders keep a pretty low profile on the series. Therefore, we do not have any new updates. Moreover, the entire coronavirus situation has made it even more difficult for sources to unearth any new details. So bear with us, we will update you immediately when we have a new tab.

Cast

We can expect All our main characters to return to the show for season two, including the following:

Move Soo as Chae Yi- Hun
Lee Sung-min as Heo Jae
Sherri Eun — Keying as Lee Hye — Joon

Alok Chand

