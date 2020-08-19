Money Game Season 2: Potential Release Date And Cast Netflix Updates?

- Advertisement -

Money Game is a television show produced by Studio Drago and directed by Kim Sang-ho. The show follows the lives of Char Yi — Heo Jie Hoon, and Lee Hye — Joon, who work for the Financial Services Commission and the Ministry of Economy and Finance. Who is currently working hard and quickly to save the South Korean economy? The same thing happened. The first season of this series launched on the station, on January 15, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Release Date

So far, the show hasn’t received any official renewal or release date to the circumstance. But after seeing the popularity of the series, we could look forward to year 2. In March 2020 1 had completed Ever since a year. We can not wait for season 2 anytime soon. Producers will take at least a year to make Season 2 finally. Due to the lockdown around the world on account of this coronavirus, we can certainly expect some additional flaws.

The Plot

The producers of the show have been very considerate about the show’s details. So we have no idea about the plot of year 2. We’re not sure which direction the series will take in year 2. So we must all wait patiently until the producers eat some legumes or launch the synopsis for the upcoming season.

The Trailer

No trailers are available for the series.

What Is A New Update?

The founders keep a pretty low profile on the show, as I mentioned earlier. Thus, we do not have any new updates. Moreover, the coronavirus situation has made it more difficult for sources to decode any details. Bear with us; we will update you immediately as soon as we’ve got a brand new tab.

Cast

We can anticipate our main characters all to return to the show for season two, including the following:

Go Soo Chae Yi- Hun

Lee Sung-min as Heo Jae

Sherri Eun — Keying as Lee Hye — Joon