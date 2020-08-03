Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To now

- Advertisement -

Mob Psycho 100, is an anime series that has been taken from the 2016 Japanese manga series. The series is a combination of action, comedy, and supernatural things. The fantastic graphics and the storyline of the show had made it to the list of the most popular anime series in 2016. After the success of two seasons in the row, the makers are now looking forward to the third one to follow. Here are some updates regarding season 3 of Mob Psycho 100.

RELEASE DATE

The show first premiered in 2016 followed by the next season in April 2019. As for the third season of the show, it was earlier anticipated to release by early months of 2021, but the same is expected to be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and we can expect Season 3 sometime in mid or end 2021.

CAST

The characters of the previous seasons will return for season 3. These include Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama. Apart from these, a new cast member named Haruki Amakusa is to be seen in the third season.

PLOT

The plot follows showing Mob, a teenage boy. He attempts to come out of his master’s shadow and try to take his own decisions of life and become a person. At the ending of the last season, we have noticed that the tree is coming outside nowhere. The upcoming season is expected to continue the story and we will see some more action scenes in the same.

TRAILER

There is no trailer yet for the third season of the show. However, it can be expected soon this year.