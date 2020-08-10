Mob Psycho 100 Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest News

- Advertisement -

Mob Psyco 100 is an anime series that has gained a lot of popularity in the world of amines and is very much appreciated by the viewers, The series is taken from a 2016 Japanese manga series. The fantastic animations and storyline of the show have made the viewers demand for a new season of the show each time. Currently, there are two seasons of the show and the third one is also on the way. Here are some updates regarding the same.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the show came up in 2016. It was followed by the next season in April 2019. As for the third season of the show, it was earlier anticipated to release by the early months of 2021. However, these dates can get delayed due to the ongoing pandemic and we can expect Season 3 sometime in mid or end 2021.

CAST

The characters of the previous seasons will return for season 3. These include Dimple, Teruki Hanazawa, and Reign Arataka, Shou Suzuki, and Ritsu Kageyama. Apart from these, a new cast member named Haruki Amakusa is to be seen in the third season.

PLOT

The plot of the series introduces us to the Mob, a teenage boy. He attempts to come out of his master’s shadow and try to take his own decisions of life and become a person. His struggles are well depicted in the animations and are liked by the viewers.

At the ending of the last season, we have noticed that the tree is coming outside nowhere. The upcoming season is expected to continue the story, and we will see some more action scenes in the same. Hope for the new season to release soon.