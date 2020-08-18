- Advertisement -

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says telehealth and testing for teachers will soon be expanded, but he has no plans to close down schools.

Mississippi Governor

There are 82 counties in Mississippi, and on Monday, State Health Officer Dr Thomas Dobbs explained

that 71 of those counties had reported COVID-19 cases in their schools,

based on WAPT.

Two hundred forty-five teachers and 199 pupils have tested positive for the novel coronavirus,

while some other 589 teachers and 2,035 pupils are currently in quarantine because they were subject to somebody that test positive.

This isn’t the news teachers and parents wanted to hear as schools throughout the state reopen this week,

which is why Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declare that school-based telehealth

coverage would be expande throughout the state and that diagnostic testing for teachers will ramp up.

Now, as we work to make sure that kids can achieve some quality learning in the state of Mississippi,

we are announcing two steps to improve access to healthcare and COVID-19 prevention in schools,” state Governor Reeves.

“First, we are expanding school-based crisis telehealth coverage throughout the state of Mississippi.

This will permit schools, even those without school nurses or school-based practices, to access telehealth services.

In addition, we know that testing can let us prevent the spread of the virus by instantly identifying and identifying known cases.

As educators come back to the classroom, we would like to make it easy for them to find access to testing.”

Despite President Donald Trump’s asserts that kids are”virtually resistant” into COVID-19

the data makes it very clear that young people may catch and spread the virus that is deadly, even if they are not as likely to develop significant complications.

Even with social bookmarking procedures and hide demands, the danger of getting infecte remains unbelievably high in schools,

and the autumn semester just begun.

What will the figures look like in another 2 weeks?

On Sunday, Reeves appeared on CBS’s Face the Nation to discuss his decision to reopen schools,

and soon afterwards took to Facebook to defend Mississippi’s plan while simultaneously attacking liberals:

Some people want to use COVID-19 as an excuse for every single far-reaching liberal policy aim and close our whole country down until there are not any cases.

The story is bake in, and anybody who challenges it allegedly wants people to perish. That’s not healthy.

That kind of spiritual commitment to a political story can have devastating consequences, and we need to be unafrai to push .

Mississippi’s daily case count has been on the decrease since the calendar turn to August,

but as Reeves remains decided to open schools across the state, the next few weeks can tell a different story.