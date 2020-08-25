- Advertisement -

Coronavirus? Unusual rumors production was put on blowing up a beloved Polish landmark? Not a problem for the Mission: Impossible series.

This is the power of Tom Cruise that not even lockdown can stop him from doing those stunts and, after a personal phone to a part of the united kingdom authorities, Mission: Impossible 7 has resumed filming in Britain.

However, not without a hitch. As recently reported, while filming a stunt sequence, the motorbike of a stuntman caught fire. Even though The Sun reported nobody had been hurt following the accident, Oxfordshire Fire Service was dispatched to the scene. The set has to be shut.

Both Mission: Impossible films 7 and 8 have been declared, and so were filming back-to-back before the global coronavirus pandemic, which stopped many filming schedules throughout the globe.

Following on from the six installments’ success, returning director Christopher McQuarrie, who directed the last two films in the franchise, will helm the newest movies.

Anticipate more face masks (the rubber kind), double-crossing, and, needless to say, that iconic theme tune as the reboot of the’60s TV series persists.

Your mission, if you choose to accept it, is to find out under the cast, trailer, and producation news on Mission: Impossible 7. This article will not self-destruct the following studying, but be careful, okay?

Mission Impossible 7 release date: when’s it out?

Paramount has verified that Mission: Impossible 7 will soon be outside in summertime 2021, shortly followed by Mission: Impossible 8 in summer 2022.

When in the summertime, you ask? Well, likely late July as that is a launch slot that has worked well for Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Who’s in the cast?

Tom Cruise is back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt in both films, together with Rebecca Ferguson returning for Mission as MI6 ally Ilsa Faust .

The first sizeable new addition was Hayley Atwell, best known as the MCU’s Peggy Carter, which will be the female lead in the two films.

McQuarrie has also revealed that the franchise will be joined by Guardians of the Galaxy’s Pom Klementieff while the team has been joined by X-Men’s Nicholas Hoult, a role rumored to be a villain.

Franchise regulars Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, and Jeremy Renner have yet to be confirmed but are also likely candidates. Rumors are also swirling that Henry Cavill and Alec Baldwin may even return somehow, even though (spoiler alert!) Expiring in Mission: Impossible Fallout.

Mission Impossible 7 plot: what’s it about?

We know that the longer Tom runs, the better the movie will not , so we imagine Hunt will find a jog on.

The rest of the cast were surprised how quickly Cruise came back from THAT injury while filming the most prosperous installment yet: “I really don’t understand how he healed so quickly,” Ferguson told Digital Spy.

Rebecca Ferguson has hinted towards the future of her arc: “Will she go poor, will she go rogue, or is she a supporter today, is the part of the team?”

We all really know so much, though, is the fact that Storm has some “world-topping shit” intended, and McQuarrie isn’t yet ruling out going to space.

“That could be entirely up to SpaceX or even NASA. They’d need to be involved with that, I would imagine. Or Paramount Pictures. I really don’t know how much they want to invest,” he explained in November 2018.

The two-movie announcement and their expected release dates indeed suggest they are connected somehow and, potentially, mark the last assignments for Ethan Hunt and co.