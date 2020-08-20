Mirzapur Second Season Release Date Has Been Revealed, Check Here

- Advertisement -

The news has finally arrived for the fans of Amazon Prime’s web series Mirzapur. The release date of the second season of this series has been revealed. Now fans will not have to wait much. It was previously believed that Mirzapur will be released on 2 April 2020. However, this did not happen. According to the latest reports, this show is going to come in the month of September.

Post-production work is over?

According to reports, Mirzapur 2 will be released on the OTT platform in the last week of September. An entertainment news portal has told that the OTT platform will also announce this by the end of August. The first season of Mirzapur came in 2018. This was the second major web series of Hindi, which received a lot of love from the audience. For the last two years, viewers are waiting for their second season.

- Advertisement -

The news is also that the post production work of Mirzapur 2 is almost over. The story of UP’s underground mafia was shown in this show. There was tension, bloodshed and bloodshed among leading gangs, which the public felt was right. Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Vikrant Massey, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi along with others worked in the show.

View this post on Instagram Tag a ब्रो, jo hamesha aapke saath ho! #HappySiblingsDay A post shared by Mirzapur Amazon (@yehhaimirzapur) on Apr 10, 2019 at 6:12am PDT

A few days ago, the star cast of Mirzapur 2 also shared their photo while dubbing. Shweta Tripathi, who plays Golu, wrote in her Instagram post that she has reached dubbing for Mirzapur fans by putting her life on the show and the show will soon be seen by viewers.