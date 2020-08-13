Home Entertainment Mirzapur Season 2
By- Pooja Das
Mirzapur Season 2

Mirzapur Season 2: When Will Amazon Prime Video’s Web Series ‘Mirzapur 2’ Release?
New Delhi Mirzapur Season 2: Fans are continually asking questions

about the release date of the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s

flagship web series Mirzapur. According to reports,

this web series should have been released by now

, but it is delayed due to the Coronavirus.

 

At the beginning of the year, Amazon Prime Video released

a list of web series to be released in 2020.

It also included the second season of the web series Mirzapur,

starred by stars such as Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal,

Amazon Prime Video

by Amazon Prime Video. Now the new release date of this web series

is being discussed.
According to media reports, the second season of Mirzapur

may be released in the last week of November.

Recently dubbing photos of the web series were revealed.

After the relaxation of the lockdown

, its actors started dubbing.

It is expected that the web series

 final stages.

The work of editing and post-production is left.

ame time, Divyendu Sharma will return

as his son Munna Bhaiya.

Apart from this, Bina Tripathi (Rashika Duggal), Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi),

Harshita Gaur (Dimpy Pandit), and Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal)

will also return in the second season.

Golu Gupta has also come out with a look,

in which she is seen carrying a gun.

In such a situation, the excitement among the fans has increased.

Pooja Das

Mirzapur Season 2

