Mirzapur Season 2 Will Start Streaming On Amazon Prime Video From October 23

By- Vikash Kumar
1 question that time and kept popping up on social media throughout the lockdown was –‘When is season two of Mirzapur coming?’ On Monday, much to the excitement of lovers, Amazon Prime Video made the most awaited announcement. Mirzapur Season 2 will premiere on the streaming platform on October 23, 2020. The makers of this web series revealed its release via a teaser, which hints that Mirzapur two will be bigger and better.

In the conclusion of this first season, we saw how Munna (Divyenndu Sharma) ruined the life of Guddu (Ali Fazal) by killing his brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey) and his spouse Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar). In Mirzapur two’s teaser, one can hear Guddu sharing how the world is split into two kinds of people — dead and alive. But guess he falls in the third group — that the injured. The new season will hence follow Guddu who’s out to avenge the death of his loved ones.

Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai directorial Mirzapur 2 is Made by Excel Media and Entertainment. It’ll see Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang reprising their roles. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will join the cast in season 2.

Discussing the yield of Mirzapur, Excel Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani stated, “Bringing exciting and untold stories from India’s hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All of the compliments that year among Mirzapur has obtained, not only in India but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the next season of this series.”

Creator Puneet Krishna said, “The appreciation and love that the series has gained since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we are certain that the crowds are in for a visual treat in the sequel.” He added, “Seeing their excitement for season 2 for weeks made every among us provide a performance that matches around the scale at which the show has now placed itself. We’re thrilled to take lovers to a different dynamic universe of Mirzapur which they’ve been waiting for a very long moment.”

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Mirzapur Season 2 Will Start Streaming On Amazon Prime Video From October 23

