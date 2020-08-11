Mirzapur Season 2 To Release In 2020 On Amazon Prime Video, Check Out The Every Latest Information

- Advertisement -

On the first anniversary of its premiere, Amazon Prime Video Introduced the first Appearance of the next season of Mirzapur — the crime drama series starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, and Rasika Dugal — and confirmed that the show would return in 2020. The newest 20-second Mirzapur season 2 teaser includes two funeral pyres. It is narrated by Akhandanand”Kaleen Bhaiya” Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi), who claims: “Jo Aaya hai, vo jaayega Bhi, bas marzi hamaari hogi [People who encounter, will go as well, but it will be on our terms].” As we mentioned, Mirzapur season 2 will release in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Mirzapur season 2 has been officially greenlit back in February at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour in California, where Amazon declared six new displays out of India at Sapan Verma-created comedy reality show One Mic Stand, a Tamil spin-off of this reality competition Comicstaan, romantic musical series Bandish Bandits, crime thriller The Last Hour, Ali Abbas Zafar’s untitled youth-focused political drama, along with Udta Punjab writer Sudip Sharma’s untitled drama thriller. Production began in May and wrapped in October.

Along with Mr. Tripathi, Fazal, Sharma, Ms. Tripathi, and Dugal, Mirzapur Also stars Sheeba, Rajesh Tailang Shahnawaz Pradhan Chaddha, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others. Vikrant Massey and Shriya Pilgaonkar were a part of Mirzapur season 1 as well, but their characters — spoiler alert — were murdered in the finale. The two funeral pyres from the Mirzapur season 2 first look likely belong to them. Created by Karan Anshuman (Interior Edge) and Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur is a production of Excel Entertainment, together with co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serving as executive producers.