Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date Confirmed, Now Waiting For The Second Season Of These 7 Web Series

- Advertisement -

New Delhi The release date of the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s web series Mirzapur has been announced. Mirzapur 2 will be released on 23 October this year and viewers will be able to meet with Kaalin Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya. There are other web series, like Mirzapur, whose fans are eagerly waiting for the next season. Here is the complete list-

1. The Family Man – Manoj Bajpayee starrer This spy series received great acclaim. Now waiting for its next season. The audience is curious to know both the personal and professional life of Manoj’s character. The next season of this series of Prime directed by Raj and DK started before the lockdown. The first season had 10 episodes.

- Advertisement -

2. Bard of Blood – Emraan Hashmi Starrer, The next season of this spy series, is to be revealed with many secrets. Especially, the character of Imran’s friend and Qulig Soham Shah has increased suspense. Looking forward to its next season. It has been produced by Shah Rukh Khan. The first season had 7 episodes. It was directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

3. Arya – This series of Disney Plus Hotstar made its fan following as soon as it arrived. Sushmita Sen played the lead role in the series. Now waiting for its next season. However, no announcement has been made about this yet.

4. Special Ops – KK Menon Star Special Ops on Prime has made a place in the hearts of the viewers. Now viewers are waiting for the second season of this spy series. Everyone is interested in how the story of Himmat Singh goes.

5. Ghul – Only 3 episodes were released in the first season of Netflix’s horror-thriller series Ghul. The story was left at such a point that the audience is very curious about the next part. Radhika Apte Starrer The series was directed by Patrick Graham.

6. Laila– This series of Netflix was in controversy at the time of release. People of a particular community were angered by something shown in it. Huma Qureshi played the lead role. The first season had 6 episodes. Viewers are now curious to know whether Laila managed to kill Joshi. The series was directed by Deepa Mehta.

7. Type Writer – The horror series typewriter directed by Sujoy Ghosh is also on the waiting list for the audience. Poorab Kohli, Palomi Ghosh, Jisu Sen Gupta starrer, the curiosity of the audience remains intact for the next season of this series. The first season of this series of Netflix had 5 episodes.