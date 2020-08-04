Home TV Series Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And Read Here All Latest...
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Story And Read Here All Latest Updates

By- Ajeet Kumar
Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur is one of the most adored Indian net series.

The crime thriller was widely appreciated by the audiences, that are waiting to see season 2.

Mirzapur Season 2, as we know now, has got a green signal. We have recently seen the cast of this series on the dubbing session for the second season, which means the wait is almost over.

The show follows two brothers who are caught up in a world of drugs, violence, and the mafia.

Mirzapur is an Indian crime thriller web television series on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2 Release Date

The buzz was that Amazon Prime has also given the deadline for its series manufacturers to release it. It is believed that it has been asked to release by August 2020.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

  • Divyendu Sharma as a Munna
  • Pankaj Tripathi as an Akhandanand Tripathi
  • Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta
  • Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi,
  • Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit
  • Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji
Mirzapur Season 2 Story

Mirzapur is about two sisters trapped in the world of the mafia, drugs, along with violence. The series depicts the region of Uttar Pradesh’s dark side.

Yes, violence has to be at a peak. Also, it may be expected that Guddu can program revenge by shaking hands with Mirzapur gangs.

Fans are crazily currently waiting to hit the screens. And as the news came out that the celebrities already started dubbing sessions some began it from their houses. Fans thrilled amid lockdown only after that news started moving anywhere about the launch.

Ajeet Kumar

