Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything A Fan Should Know!!!

By- Ajeet Kumar
Mirzapur Season 2’s shooting began in 2019. It has been said about the release date is scheduled for Amazon Prime from December 2020. Mirzapur’s first season had the story of a gangster and two brothers. It premiered in 2018 and has been well-liked.

The release of Mirzapur Season 2, it had been earlier saying, will be understood from August, but the promotion has not begun yet. That means we have to wait till December. Not much has been revealed about the story of Mirzapur Season 2.

The work has been changed due to the passing of Mirzapur celebrity, the mother of Ali Fazal. It is being said that this season will probably be about avenging the death of Guddu’s brother. Guddu can do it by joining hands with enemies. The teaser and preview of Mirzapur Season 2 will be released soon.

Mirzapur Season 2 – Who all will be featuring in the second season?

The cast of Mirzapur had begun dubbing early. The dubbing work had been continued from the house even after the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the programs.

A verified cast list has not been revealed; however, it is confirmed that the shooting of season 2 was completed.

Ali Fazal that performs Guddu Pandit, is one of the chief personalities of Mirzapur. So it is quite obvious that he return in season 2.

Other major casts who will return for the second run will comprise —

  • Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand”Kaleen” Tripathi, the mafia boss
  • Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, the wicked son of the mafia boss
  • Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, a lawyer, and dad of Guddu
  • Sheeba Chaddha as Vasudha Pandit
  • Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi
  • Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan
  • Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit
  • Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi
Vikrant Massey, who played the role of Bablu Pandit, also Shriya Pilgaonkar, who played with Sweety, will not be returning since they had been killed in the very first season.

Mirzapur Season 2 – What will be the storyline?

The plot details have not been shown yet. We can anticipate the story to delve more into the background of the Mafia world. We can anticipate Guddu to take revenge from Munna, who killed his one’s Bablu and Sweety in season 1. It’ll be intriguing to see the way he plots revenge from Munna’s strong family.

Ajeet Kumar

