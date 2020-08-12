Home TV Series Amazon Prime Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here
Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Latest Updates Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
Who will forget the web series Mirzapur? Then the fans of this internet series are eagerly awaiting When there is a discussion of the Mirzapur Season two. Great news has come for Mirzapur’s fans. Yes. Mirzapur 2 is coming. Mirzapur is a story according to Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh. Every episode of this web series was filled with excitement. Acting, Pankaj Tripathi, Debandu Sharma and Vikrant Messi, as well as Ali Fazal and dialogues, made people mad from the first season of Mirzapur.

Everybody is eager to see Mirzapur Season two web collection. Mirzapur Season 2 web series will be published soon on Amazon Prime. In Mirzapur Series 2 net collection, people want to see Guddu Pandit’s new life again. So a few more months, you have to wait. Let us tell you, Mirzapur two new season will come on November 25.

Mirzapur Season 2 – When will it release on Amazon Prime?

The first season premiered in 2018, and we were expecting to be out in 2019. However, after a long wait, Amazon affirmed that the second season would be out in 2020.

After a long wait, the fans must be happy that Mirzapur Season 2 is scheduled to release November 25, 2020.

The first season consisted. Therefore, we can anticipate the next season to be in the same range.

Mirzapur Season 2 – Who all will be featuring in the second season?

The cast of Mirzapur had begun dubbing early. The dubbing work was continued from home following the shooting programs were interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s confirmed that the shooting of season 2 has been finished, although A cast list hasn’t yet been shown.

Ali Fazal that plays Guddu Pandit is among the chief personalities of Mirzapur. So it is fairly obvious that he to return in season 2.

Other major casts who will return for the second run will include –

  • Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand”Kaleen” Tripathi, the mafia boss
  • Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, the wicked son of the mafia boss
  • Rajesh Tailang as Ramakant Pandit, a lawyer, and father of Guddu
  • Sheeba Chaddha as Vasudha Pandit
  • Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi
  • Shaji Chaudhary as Maqbool Khan
  • Harshita Gaur as Dimpi Pandit
  • Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi
Also, Shriya Pilgaonkar who played with Sweety won’t be returning as they were murdered in the first season.

Mirzapur Season 2 – What will be the storyline?

The official plot details haven’t been shown. However, we could expect the story to delve deeper into the background of the Mafia world. We can expect Guddu to take revenge from Munna, who murdered his dear one’s Bablu and Sweety in season 1. It’ll be interesting to see the way he plots revenge against the family of Munna.

Ajeet Kumar

