Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

The release date of the second season of Mirzapur will be announced on Monday, Amazon Prime Video has shown in a new video statement. A crime drama set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur, was introduced to massive fan appreciation in 2018.

The video shared with Amazon is a mashup of Mirzapur Paatal Lok and the service’s other hit. In the video’s conclusion, it’s revealed that the launch date for the show’s second season will be announced on August 24.

Starring Pankaj Tripathi as a don Mirzapur is the story of how his criminal empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played Vikrant Massey and Ali Fazal, enter the film. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, along with heir-apparent into his empire, Munna, isn’t welcoming of the 2 brothers, whom he sees as a threat.

Ali Fazal had told PTI that the show was slated for an April release. “There is a good deal more from the new season. The stakes are much higher. My personality is quite different. It was a bit annoying playing with it this time. Just four or five times you may see the peek of the that which I played in year one,” he had said.

Ali returned to complete dubbing work. Also, he shared a picture with various of the cast members.