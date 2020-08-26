‘Mirzapur Season 2’ Is Going To Be The Entry Of These New Cast, Check Here

- Advertisement -

The first season of the web series ‘Mirzapur‘ was highly loved by the audience, after which the fans were waiting for its second season. But now this wait is going to end soon because recently the release date of the second season of ‘Mirzapur’ has been announced. Let us tell you that ‘Mirzapur’ season 2 is going to stream Amazon Prime Video from October 23.

After the immense success of the first season, once again this web series is ready to entertain the audience. In the first season of Mirzapur, artists like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Messi looted their accolades, while this time in the new season of ‘Mirzapur’, some new faces are ready to make a splash.

Priyanshu Painyuli – Priyanshu Penyuli has previously played Villain in the movie ‘Extraction’ by Hollywood superstars Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda on Netflix.

2. Vijay Verma – Vijay Verma has worked in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s block buster film ‘Gully Boy’. At the same time, he has also appeared in the film ‘Ghost Stories’ with Janhvi Kapoor. Apart from ‘Mirzapur 2’, Vijay will soon be seen in Tabu and Ishaan Khattar starrer film A Suitable Vboy.

3. Isha Talwar – Isha Talwar’s entry in ‘Mirzapur Season 2’ is also going to happen. Isha has shared the screen with Ayushmann Khurrana in the film ‘Article 15’. Also, the film ‘Kaamyaab’ released on the OTT platform has also appeared.