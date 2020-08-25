Mirzapur Season 2: Five questions – five characters, will you be able to answer ‘Mirzapur 2’

- Advertisement -

Amazon Web Series Mirzapur 2: Good news for the fans of Mirzapur. The new season of Amazon Prime Video’s flagship web series is set to be released on October 23. There are some questions after the first season, which fans will want answers from this season. These questions are related to his characters. Let’s know five questions related to the five characters …

1. Is Sweety Gupta Alive? – Sweety Gupta, Guddu Bhaiya’s girlfriend, gets shot in the last scene of the first season. However, they are not shown dying. She is seen laughing in the last scene. To increase its suspense, Shriya Pilgaonkar, who plays Sweety Gupta, has also tweeted. Fans are asking questions, is Stevie alive?

2. Will Munna Bhaiya get the chair? – The biggest challenge to Kalin Bhaiya’s power in the first season is being met by his son Munna Tripathi. Munna has also tried to murder his father once. He is doing everything to get the King of Mirzapur to hold the chair. Now see if he can get the chair?

3. Will Golu Gupta pick up a gun– All the characters in Mirzapur are violent. But in the first season, Golu Gupta has stayed away from it. She constantly convinces her lover Bablu Pandit that this is all wrong. But will she pick up the gun after losing her sister and boyfriend? Amazon had a glimpse at the beginning of the year, in which she was seen with a gun.



4. Will Rathishankar Shukla’s son return? – Kalin Bhaiya’s biggest enemy was Rathishankar Shukla, the Bahubali of Jaunpur. In the first season, Guddu and Bablu kill him. Rati Shankar has a son who lives abroad. Now the question is, will Sharad come to avenge his father? Anjum Sharma, who plays Sharad, will also be seen this season.

5. What will happen to Bina Tripathi? – The boldest character of Mirzapur is that of Bina Tripathi. Kalin Bhaiya’s second wife Bina, has great ambitions. One is that he should have a son, who can handle the legacy of the brother-in-law. However, she is not even happy with Kaalin Bhaiya and her father. In the second season, people expect a lot from this character as well. It is being played by Rashika Duggal.