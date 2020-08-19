Mirzapur Season 2 Cast And All Other Information Is Here

- Advertisement -

After the success of the web series Mirzapur on Amazon Prime Video, viewers are eagerly waiting for Mirzapur Season 2. The good news is that the release of Mirzapur Season 2 has got the green signal. The dubbing work is complete, i.e. the release date is near. The shooting of Mirzapur Season 2 started in 2019 itself. It is being said about the release date that it can come on Amazon Prime from 25 December 2020. The first season of Mirzapur had the story of two brothers and a gangster. It was released in 2018 and was well received.

Regarding the release of Mirzapur Season 2, it was earlier said that it will be seen from August, but the promotion has not started yet. That means we have to wait till December. Not much has been revealed about the story of Mirzapur Season 2. The work has also been affected due to the death of Mirzapur’s lead actor Ali Fazal’s mother. It is being said that this season will be avenged. Guddu can do this by joining hands with enemies. The teaser and trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 can also be released.

Mirzapur Season 2 Cast

Divyendu Sharma will live as Munna. Pankaj Tripathi will play Akhandanand Tripathi. Shweta Tripathi will be playing as Golu Gupta. Rasika Dugal as Bina Tripathi and Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit and Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji. Mirzapur Season 2 will also be full of violence and thrill.

It is being said about Rasika Duggal that she was seen playing the role of Bina Tripathi in ‘Mirzapur’. At the same time, his style will be seen in season 2.

