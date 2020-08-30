Mirzapur Season 2: Amazon Prime Video Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

The release date of the next season of Mirzapur will be announced on Monday, Amazon Prime Video has revealed in a new video statement. Mirzapur, a crime drama set in the badlands of Uttar Pradesh, released to massive fan appreciation in 2018.

The one-minute video shared with Amazon is a mashup of Mirzapur and the streaming service’s other big hit, Patal Lok. At the end of the video, it is shown that the release date to the hotly anticipated second season of this series will be announced on August 24, at 12 pm.

- Advertisement -

Starring Pankaj Tripathi as a neighbourhood don named Kaleen Bhaiya, Mirzapur is the story of his criminal empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey, enter the picture. Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, along with heir-apparent into his empire, Munna, is not composed of the 2 brothers, whom he sees as a threat to his authority.

Ali Fazal had told PTI that the show was initially slated for an April release. “There is a good deal more from the new season. The stakes are much higher. My character is quite different. It was somewhat frustrating playing it this moment. Just four or five times you may see the glimpse of the that which I played in season one,” he had said.

Ali lately returned to finish dubbing work on the second season. Also, he shared a picture with various of his cast members, all wearing masks.

“We had dubbed several episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up mid-way. It was great to return since this was a remarkably long break. We took for the series long back, so it took us some time getting back in the groove,” he explained in a statement. “Each celebrity usually comes separately, but the one time we met was when our days clashed. The studios are on point about their cleanliness so that it allows one artist at a time. We walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are provided on the other side. Dubbing is a method that has been already an isolated endeavour.”