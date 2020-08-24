Home TV Series Amazon Prime Mirzapur 2 Release Date: The Wait Is Over, 'mirzapur 2' Will Be...
Mirzapur 2 Release Date: The Wait Is Over, 'mirzapur 2' Will Be Released On Amazon Prime Video On This Day

By- Ajeet Kumar
New Delhi Mirzapur 2 Release Date: Amazon Prime Video’s most awaited web series Mirzapur 2 has released its release date. Now the fans have got the answer to the question that when will the second season of Mirzapur come? Amazon Prime Video has released a teaser informing that ‘Mirzapur 2’ is going to be streamed on October 23. Once again, people are going to get fear of carpet brother.

Guddu Pandit Needs Change.

Amazon Prime Video also released a teaser with the date announced. It has the narration of Guddu Pandit. He says there are two types of people in the world. One is alive and one dead, and the third is injured. Took us all away and left us alive. Committed mistakes. ‘ Along with this, the fans also get to hear the tone of Mirzapur.

Recently Released Fan Teaser

A few days ago it was realized that the release date of Mirzapur 2 would be announced soon. A teaser was released in Vijay Raj’s voice. Initially, Ali Fazal’s character Guddu Pandit had a back look. He was seen walking down. In the last of this video, Vijay Raj says- ‘See you soon … Enough wait’. A day later, Amazon Prime Video organized an online event, asking fans to ask questions for the last time. After some time, Amazon Prime Video reported that the release date of Mirzapur 2 would be revealed on August 24.

Pankaj Tripathi And Ali Fazal In The Lead Role

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal play lead roles in this web series of Amazon Prime Video. Last season, Pankaj Tripathi won the hearts of everyone with his Kaalin Bhaiya character. At the same time, Ali Fazal appeared in the role of Guddu Pandit. Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Rashika Duggal as Bina Tripathi and Shweta Tripathi as Golu Gupta.

