Microsoft’s first’foldable’ Android smartphone

By- Pooja Das
Microsoft’s first’foldable’ Android smartphone

Microsoft’s first’foldable’ Android smartphone comes with a price and release date.
The Surface Duo cost and launch date are finally recorded, as Microsoft has quietly launched its original”foldable” Android handset .
The Surface Duo begins at $1,299 and will be available in stores on September 10th.
It finally — and quietly — happened! Microsoft revealed the actual price and launch date of its original Android handset, which happens to be of the”foldable” kind

Surface Duo

However, the Surface Duo isn’t the sort of watertight smartphones we actually want, so I will refer to it as a dual-screen device.

The phone will cost you $1,399, which is a good deal more expensive than most Android flagships on the market, even the $1,299 Galaxy Notice 20

that Samsung launched last week. And it is a lot more expensive than the cheapest iPhone 11 it is possible to get.

However, the device that turns into a tablet computer of types does have a cost advantage over handsets that truly feature a foldable screen,

 the brand new Z Fold 2 as well as the Z Flip.

Microsoft unveiled the Surface Duo last fall, along with the Windows-based Surface Neo foldable tablet/laptop combo.

The business stunned the world when it stated the Duo would run Android, instead of a Windows version adapted for mobile needs.

And it told us that the telephone would launch a year later.

That is a long wait for fans who might be considering Microsoft hardware.

However, you will get your hands on a single on September 10th, presuming you are all set to pay the premium price.

Surface Duo

The Redmond-based giant revealed the Surface Duo release date and cost quietly, via a blog post

It’s not that we anticipated an actual press event from the company, provided that the coronavirus danger is far from being contained.

However, the Surface Duo seemingly didn’t deserve any live streaming unveiling.

The Surface Duo will feel obsolete right from the box, something Microsoft fails to genuinely address.

The blog post makes no reference of the specs, and it is a clear sign that the Surface Duo won’t match other 2020 Android flagships.

Battery

There is no 5G from the image, and the smartphone includes a 3,577 mAh battery that might not be adequate.

Please do not get overly excited about the camera either, since the Surface Guru will have one camera which will pull double duty:

it’s both the principal camera and also the selfie camera.

Pooja Das

