It eventually — and gently — occurred! Microsoft revealed the true price and launch date of its original Android handset, which appears to be of those”foldable” kind.

However, the Surface Duo isn’t the kind of watertight smartphones we actually want,

so I will refer to it as a dual-screen device.

The telephone will charge you $1,399, which is a good deal more costly than many Android flagships on the market,

even the 1,299 Galaxy Notice 20 which Samsung started last week.

And it is much more expensive than the lowest priced iPhone 11 it is possible to get.

However, the system that becomes a tablet computer

of types does have a cost advantage over handsets which truly feature a foldable display,

for instance, brand new Z Fold two as well as the Z Flip.

The business stunned the world as it stated the Duo would operate Android,

instead of a Windows version adapted for cellular demands.

And it told us that the telephone would start a year after.

That is a very long wait for fans who may be considering Microsoft hardware.

However, you will get your hands on a single on September 10th,

presuming you are all set to cover the premium cost.

The Redmond-based giant disclos that the Surface Duo launch date and cost gently,

via a blog article .

It is not that we anticipat a real press event in the business,

provided that the coronavirus danger is far from being includ.

However, the Surface Duo seemingly did not deserve some live streaming unveiling.

The blog article makes no reference of these specs,

and it is a very clear indication that the Surface Duo will not suit other 2020 Android flagships.

There is no 5G from the image, and the smart phone includes a 3,577 mAh battery which may not be adequate.

Do not get overly excited about the camera ,

since the Surface Guru will have one camera which can pull double duty

it is both the principal camera and also the selfie camera.

What Microsoft does concentrate on in the blog article is your telephone’s dual-screen.

We are considering two 5.6-inch screens that become an 8.1-inch PixelSense Fusion screen once the Duo is use in tablet mode.

But, there is a”revolutionary 360-degree hinge”

at the middle in order that the consequent 8.1-inch screen is not constant like on the Twist or Flip telephones.

Microsoft also emphasizes the telephone’s”enterprise-level safety from cloud” The Surface Duo includes Microsoft’s”custom designed Unified Extensible

Firmware Interface (UEFI)” which allows for”complete control over firmware components”

The Duo will even allow you to get a complete Windows 10 encounter in the cloud through the Windows Virtual Display attribute.

Microsoft 365 programs are available for your phone,

along with each other Android program that could run on tablets and smartphones.

The Surface Duo may be attractive to people who enjoy Android however desire Windows in their own lives and may use a system that could do everything