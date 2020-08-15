Home Technology Microsoft made a sudden announcement regarding its new Android
Technology

Microsoft made a sudden announcement regarding its new Android

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

After showing the Surface Duo price and release date, Microsoft made a sudden announcement regarding its new Android endeavor.

Microsoft

The Surface Duo will receive three decades of Android updates, which matches Google’s guarantee for the Pixel but also Samsung’s recent decision to encourage a few of its Androids for 3 decades.

Not many Android handset makers are ready to provide regular Android upgrades to their apparatus, which remains one of Google’s main Android weaknesses.

Microsoft before this week revealed the price and release date of its original Android handset ever, the Surface Duo that was unveiled nearly a year ago.

The gadget is a different take on the foldable mobile theory.

as Microsoft is using two standalone screens connected by a 360-degree hinge to provide a smartphone with a bigger overall display than traditional tablets.

The handset is hardly ideal, including the past year’s best mobile processor but lacking the allure of other Androids.

Also Read:   next-gen Dell XPS laptops will soon launched in India

It’s also pricey, starting at $1,399, in comparison to other 2020 flagships.

But the Surface Duo will target a particular set of customers.

Buyers who need equally Android and Windows in their lives might benefit from this particular contraption.

Android apparatus

especially if Microsoft will have the ability to make Windows shine within an Android apparatus.

What makes the Surface Duo interesting is a detail that has just come to light.

a feature that many of the traditional Android handset makers aren’t ready to ensure:

Also Read:   Watch Ubisoft Forward And Get ‘Watch Dogs 2’ For Free

Updates. Microsoft told The Verge that”Surface Duo is going to be encouraged with OS and security upgrades for three years.”

That’s an amazing situation to market for a company that’s making its first-ever Android mobile phone

And for a company that doesn’t control the Android launch cycle.

Also Read:   Microsoft Tries to Explain Confusing Xbox Series X Exclusives Policy!!!

It’s generally Google that would disclose details about guaranteed Android updates because of its Pixel phones, not the other handset manufacturers which use the operating system in their phones.

And Google was unable to match Apple when it comes to software support for mobile devices.

One of the best things about the iPhone is the fact that it’s made to last more than some of its counterparts, especially if it comes to performance and upgrades.

new variants faster and launch their upgrades in a timely manner

In a surprising move a couple of weeks past, Samsung promised to encourage generations of Android updates on certain Galaxy phones, a first for the firm.

The guarantee applies to the S, Note, and Z series, but it was great news to buyers.

Samsung hasn’t been at the forefront of Android updates.

Also Read:   How Tiny Particles May Propagate In A Confined Space Like A Grocery Store After A Cough Or Sneeze.

not even after Google made it easier for Android handset vendors to access new variants faster and launch their upgrades in a timely manner.

As before, Android upgrades aren’t solely at the hands of Google or its partners.

Carriers also have a say in the whole thing, which can further delay releases.

The fact that Microsoft is prepared to go the same course as Google and Samsung are definitely refreshing.

Also Read:   OnePlus Z Leaked Info: Competition With iPhone SE as well as The Google Pixel 4a

and may inspire others to follow suit. Of course, if you only sell one phone that targets a specific market of buyers, it’s easy to guarantee updates.

But Microsoft’s commitment shouldn’t go undetected. With three years of updates.

that $1,399 price tag may be easier to swallow.

How well will a Snapdragon 855-powered Android device behave on Android 14 three years from today?

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Last Chance U Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Is This The Finale What Are The Official Updates?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Last Chance U returns for the final season this season. An American documentary series-"Last Chance U," premiered and created by Netflix. This series explores...
Read more

James Bond Movie “No Time To Die” Coming Shorter Than Expected Date

Movies Anish Yadav -
Ready for some good news, finally? We've got some, assuming you are a fan of James Bond. The wait for the next James Bond...
Read more

Lucifer season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
We're only a few days away from the highly-anticipated release of Lucifer Season 5 Part 1. As manufacturing had to be postponed on account...
Read more

Jack Reacher 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details !!!

Top Stories Rekha yadav -
Jack Reacher 3 is a 2012 American action mystery movie that is composed and directed by Christopher McQuarrie and this movie is based upon...
Read more

One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More

Netflix Anand mohan -
Animated series has become a great deal of lam light nowadays and if we have to pick a particular genre then the person who...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Latest News On Its Release

Netflix Anand mohan -
On My Block Season 4: It is an American teen comedy-drama web television show. It is led by Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy...
Read more

Cowboy Bebop Live Action Season 1 : Release Date And More Other Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Fans know that it's an expansion in the anime Marketplace, The streaming platform Netflix is now wanting to accommodate the flick Cowboy Bebop. Get...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

TV Series Nitesh kumar -
Sherlock Season 5 Renewal Status: Sherlock is back with the same enthusiasm as those who love to watch this collection. The 5th season has...
Read more

World War Z 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Movie Interesting Information

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The release of the name inspires world War Z. The movie is a great hit of the time and grossed $540. Fans are awaiting...
Read more

Anne With An E Season 4 : Recent Updates on Renewal

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix co-production has been an option with the national tv station CBC. Promoted in the first year, she edited Lucy Maud's first viscount and...
Read more
© World Top Trend