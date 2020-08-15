- Advertisement -

After showing the Surface Duo price and release date, Microsoft made a sudden announcement regarding its new Android endeavor.

The Surface Duo will receive three decades of Android updates, which matches Google’s guarantee for the Pixel but also Samsung’s recent decision to encourage a few of its Androids for 3 decades.

Not many Android handset makers are ready to provide regular Android upgrades to their apparatus, which remains one of Google’s main Android weaknesses.

Microsoft before this week revealed the price and release date of its original Android handset ever, the Surface Duo that was unveiled nearly a year ago.

The gadget is a different take on the foldable mobile theory.

as Microsoft is using two standalone screens connected by a 360-degree hinge to provide a smartphone with a bigger overall display than traditional tablets.

The handset is hardly ideal, including the past year’s best mobile processor but lacking the allure of other Androids.

It’s also pricey, starting at $1,399, in comparison to other 2020 flagships.

But the Surface Duo will target a particular set of customers.

Buyers who need equally Android and Windows in their lives might benefit from this particular contraption.

especially if Microsoft will have the ability to make Windows shine within an Android apparatus.

What makes the Surface Duo interesting is a detail that has just come to light.

a feature that many of the traditional Android handset makers aren’t ready to ensure:

Updates. Microsoft told The Verge that”Surface Duo is going to be encouraged with OS and security upgrades for three years.”

That’s an amazing situation to market for a company that’s making its first-ever Android mobile phone

And for a company that doesn’t control the Android launch cycle.

It’s generally Google that would disclose details about guaranteed Android updates because of its Pixel phones, not the other handset manufacturers which use the operating system in their phones.

And Google was unable to match Apple when it comes to software support for mobile devices.

One of the best things about the iPhone is the fact that it’s made to last more than some of its counterparts, especially if it comes to performance and upgrades.

new variants faster and launch their upgrades in a timely manner

In a surprising move a couple of weeks past, Samsung promised to encourage generations of Android updates on certain Galaxy phones, a first for the firm.

The guarantee applies to the S, Note, and Z series, but it was great news to buyers.

Samsung hasn’t been at the forefront of Android updates.

not even after Google made it easier for Android handset vendors to access new variants faster and launch their upgrades in a timely manner.

As before, Android upgrades aren’t solely at the hands of Google or its partners.

Carriers also have a say in the whole thing, which can further delay releases.

The fact that Microsoft is prepared to go the same course as Google and Samsung are definitely refreshing.

and may inspire others to follow suit. Of course, if you only sell one phone that targets a specific market of buyers, it’s easy to guarantee updates.

But Microsoft’s commitment shouldn’t go undetected. With three years of updates.

that $1,399 price tag may be easier to swallow.

How well will a Snapdragon 855-powered Android device behave on Android 14 three years from today?