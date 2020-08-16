Home Technology Microsoft created a sudden statement regarding its new Android
Technology

Microsoft created a sudden statement regarding its new Android

By- Nitu Jha
Following showing the Surface Duo price and release date, Microsoft created a sudden statement regarding its new Android endeavor.

The Surface Duo will get three decades of Android updates.

Microsoft created

which matches Google’s warranty for the Pixel but additionally Samsung’s recent decision to encourage some of its Androids for 3 years.

Few Android handset manufacturers are willing to provide regular Android upgrades to their devices.

which remains one of Google’s main Android weaknesses.

Microsoft earlier this week showed the price and release date of its original Android handset ever.

the Surface Duo that was unveiled nearly one year ago.

The gadget is a different take on the foldable phone theory.

as Microsoft is using two standalone screens connected by a 360-degree hinge to deliver a smartphone .

with a larger overall screen than traditional smartphones.

The handset is hardly ideal, featuring the past year’s best mobile processor but lacking the allure of other Androids.

It’s also pricey, starting at $1,399, compared to other 2020 flagships.

But the Surface Duo will target a specific set of consumers.

Buyers who want both Android and Windows in their own lives may benefit from this specific contraption.

especially if Microsoft is going to have the ability to create Windows shine on an Android device.

What makes the Surface Duo interesting is a detail that has just come to light.

a characteristic that a number of the traditional Android handset makers aren’t ready to guarantee: Upgrades.

Microsoft advised that the Verge that”Surface Duo is going to be supported

Microsoft advised that the Verge that”Surface Duo is going to be supported with OS and security updates for three years.”

That’s an amazing situation to advertise for a company that’s making its first-ever Android mobile phone.

And for a company which doesn’t restrain the Android launch cycle.

It’s usually Google that would reveal details about ensured Android updates for its Pixel phones.

not the other handset manufacturers that use the operating system on their phones.

Among the best things about the iPhone is the fact that it’s made to last more than some of its counterparts.

especially if it comes to performance and updates.

In a sudden move a couple of weeks ago.

Samsung promised to encourage generations of Android updates on particular Galaxy telephones, a first for the company.

The guarantee applies to the S, Note, and Z series, but it was great information to buyers.

Samsung hasn’t been in the forefront of Android updates.

not even after Google made it easier for Android handset vendors to access new versions faster and launch their upgrades in a timely way.

Carriers also have a state in the whole thing

Carriers also have a state in the whole thing.

which may further delay releases.

How Microsoft is willing to go down the same route.

as Google and Samsung are definitely refreshing.

and could inspire others to follow suit.

Of course, when you only sell a single cellphone that targets a specific niche of buyers, then it’s easy to guarantee updates.

However, Microsoft’s commitment should not go unnoticed.

With three decades of upgrades, that $1,399 price tag might be easier to swallow.

Nitu Jha

