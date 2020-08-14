- Advertisement -

Microsoft created a sudden statement regarding its brand new Android endeavor.

Not many Android handset manufacturers are ready to provide regular Android updates to their devices, which remains one of Google’s primary Android flaws.

Microsoft earlier this week showed the price and launch date of its original Android handset ever, the Surface Duo that was unveiled nearly one year ago.

The device is a different spin on the foldable phone concept.

Microsoft uses two standalone screens linked by a 360-degree hinge to deliver a smartphone with a bigger overall screen than traditional smartphones.

The handset is hardly perfect, featuring last year’s best portable processor but lacking the appeal of other Androids.

It’s got no 5G service without a NFC, and the single-camera might not step up to your mobile photography needs.

It’s also pricey, starting at $1,399, in comparison to other 2020 flagships.

However, the Surface Duo will target a specific set of customers.

Buyers who need both Android and Windows in their lives may gain from this particular contraption,

particularly if Microsoft will be able to create Windows glow within an Android device.

What makes the Surface Duo intriguing is a detail that’s only come to light,

a feature that lots of the conventional Android handset manufacturers are not willing to ensure: Upgrades.

Microsoft advise The Verge which”Surface Duo will be encourage with OS

and safety updates for three years.”

That is an incredible situation to market for an organization that’s making its first-ever Android mobile phone.

And for a business that doesn’t restrain the Android release cycle.

It is usually Google that would reveal details about ensured Android updates for its Pixel phones,

not the other handset makers which use the operating system in their phones.

And Google was unable to match Apple when it comes to software support for mobile devices.

One of the greatest things about the iPhone is the fact that it’s made to last longer than some of its counterparts

both when it comes to performance and updates.

In a sudden move a couple of weeks past,

Samsung promised to support three generations of Android upgrades on particular Galaxy phones, a first for the firm.

Samsung has not been in the forefront of Android updates,

not even after Google made it a lot easier for Android handset vendors to get new versions faster

and release their updates in a more timely manner.

Carriers have a state in the whole thing, which can further delay releases.

The fact that Microsoft is willing to go down the same route as Google and Samsung are certainly refreshing, and could inspire others to follow suit.

Of course, when you only sell a single phone that targets a particular niche of buyers,

then it’s easy to guarantee updates. But Microsoft’s commitment should not go unnoticed. With three years of upgrades,

that $1,399 price tag may be much easier to swallow.

How well will a Snapdragon 855-powered Android device behave on Android 14 three years from now?