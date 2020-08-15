Home In News Michigan Government Employees Were Performing A Survey Of Shoreline Erosion
In News

Michigan Government Employees Were Performing A Survey Of Shoreline Erosion

By- Akanksha Ranjan
- Advertisement -

Michigan government employees were performing a survey of shoreline erosion on Lake Michigan when a bald eagle attacked and took down their drone.

 

Michigan government employees

The drone splashed down in Lake Michigan and hasn’t been recovered after allegedly landing in about four feet of water.

The country plans on replacing the drone using a newer,

more advanced model, but that will not necessarily mean it can stand up to an eagle attack.

We have all heard lots about how nature is making a comeback in various ways since a lot of people have been isolating the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a small silver lining of the entire crappy situation, but in Michigan,

Also Read:   The Smartphone Manufacturing of Samsung Is Poised To fall Due To Their Pandemic By Over 50 Percent This Month

it appears that at least a few of the wildlife is currently consciously pushing back against human interference, and it is amazing.

It was operated by the Department of Environment,” Great Lakes,

and Energy, also was mapping shoreline erosion around the lake once a bald eagle decided he’d seen enough.

The bird attacked the drone, effectively”killing it” and sending it tumbling to the lake.

The drone is a costly piece of gear, with a cost of about $1,000. It is unclear why the eagle attacked the tiny aircraft.

Also Read:   The new videoconferencing app JioMeet takes on Zoom offering all features for free

Still, the damage allegedly included”ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the base of Lake Michigan,” the department said.

Also Read:   The Chinese Communist Party Conncted To Bats, Pangolins Virus

“The attack may have been a territorial squabble with the electronic foe or just a hungry horn”

Whatever the case, the bird didn’t seem to have much trouble searching the drone, travel at 22 mph when it was attacke.

Department employees tried to recover the drone, which landed roughly 150 offshore, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

At a thickness of about four feet,

the water in that specific region of the lake was just too heavy for searchers to spot the defunct apparatus, even with snorkel gear.

This is hardly the first time a bird has been documente attacking a drone-like aircraft,

and hobbyists have been coping with the dangers of flying their devices in areas where large birds are present.

Also Read:   Phase 3 clinical trials of BCG vaccine

But losing the expensive drone isn’t fantastic news for the people trying to monitor the lake shore.

According to the report, the one upside is that the section considere that the drone”obsolete” at this point because of its age

and are thinking about replacing it with a more recent and more advanced version.

That’s great and all,

but we are going to have to see exactly what Mr. Bald Eagle has to say about it.

I might be writing this same story again in a month

Also Read:   Fauci Shared A Good News About COVID-19 Vaccine

when a second drone ends up in the base of Lake Michigan.

 

- Advertisement -
Akanksha Ranjan

Must Read

The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Talks On Season 3 Renewed

Netflix Anish Yadav -
The Family Man Season 2 is a highly expected superhit Indian web television series fans are waiting for the previous one year. The release...
Read more

Mirzapur Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Information !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Mirzapur Season 2 is a much-awaited Indian web television show. Its launch this year was previously supported by Amazon Prime Video although the exact...
Read more

Watchmen Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

HBO Nitesh kumar -
Watchmen Season 2, Watchmen is an American superhero drama limited television show that continues the 1986 DC Comics series Watchmen. Alan Moore and Dave...
Read more

Dirty Money Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Know All the Latest Updates

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
'Dirty Money' is a favourite Netflix series whose season lately got released. The series was declared a hit, and now the possibility of its...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Interesting Details!

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4: The series has released its three amazing seasons and has become one of those series. Now lovers are eagerly...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date, Trailer And About The Series

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
The Peaky Blinders Season 6 string was believed to release in 2021, but this could be a very long time since the confusion above...
Read more

Researchers have discovered the possible order where COVID-19 symptoms appear

Corona Ritu Verma -
Researchers have discovered the possible order where COVID-19 symptoms appear, a progress that can help
Also Read:   The Smartphone Manufacturing of Samsung Is Poised To fall Due To Their Pandemic By Over 50 Percent This Month
clinicians rule out other diseases, and assist patients seek care...
Read more

Queer Eye Season 5: Netflix Release Date, Spoilers, Trailer And What To Expect Season 5?

Netflix Sunidhi -
This collection is one of the web TV collections and it's far created with the aid of using David Collins. There has been such a...
Read more

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Major Details

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Goblin Slayer Season 2: Goblin Slayer is a fantasy series written by Kumo Kagyu, illustrated by Noboru Kannatsuki Accommodated from the Gangan Comics by...
Read more

Sacred Games Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Update !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Sacred Games Season 3. The Indian Netflix first web series, Sacred Games, has accumulated all of the attention on it. The fans and the...
Read more
© World Top Trend