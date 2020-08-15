- Advertisement -

Michigan government employees were performing a survey of shoreline erosion on Lake Michigan when a bald eagle attacked and took down their drone.

Michigan government employees

The drone splashed down in Lake Michigan and hasn’t been recovered after allegedly landing in about four feet of water.

The country plans on replacing the drone using a newer,

more advanced model, but that will not necessarily mean it can stand up to an eagle attack.

We have all heard lots about how nature is making a comeback in various ways since a lot of people have been isolating the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a small silver lining of the entire crappy situation, but in Michigan,

it appears that at least a few of the wildlife is currently consciously pushing back against human interference, and it is amazing.

It was operated by the Department of Environment,” Great Lakes,

and Energy, also was mapping shoreline erosion around the lake once a bald eagle decided he’d seen enough.

The bird attacked the drone, effectively”killing it” and sending it tumbling to the lake.

The drone is a costly piece of gear, with a cost of about $1,000. It is unclear why the eagle attacked the tiny aircraft.

Still, the damage allegedly included”ripping off a propeller and sending the aircraft to the base of Lake Michigan,” the department said.

“The attack may have been a territorial squabble with the electronic foe or just a hungry horn”

Whatever the case, the bird didn’t seem to have much trouble searching the drone, travel at 22 mph when it was attacke.

Department employees tried to recover the drone, which landed roughly 150 offshore, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

At a thickness of about four feet,

the water in that specific region of the lake was just too heavy for searchers to spot the defunct apparatus, even with snorkel gear.

This is hardly the first time a bird has been documente attacking a drone-like aircraft,

and hobbyists have been coping with the dangers of flying their devices in areas where large birds are present.

But losing the expensive drone isn’t fantastic news for the people trying to monitor the lake shore.

According to the report, the one upside is that the section considere that the drone”obsolete” at this point because of its age

and are thinking about replacing it with a more recent and more advanced version.

That’s great and all,

but we are going to have to see exactly what Mr. Bald Eagle has to say about it.

I might be writing this same story again in a month

when a second drone ends up in the base of Lake Michigan.