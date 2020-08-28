Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Memories Of The Alhambra is a Dream South Korean Tv series created by Jinnie Choi.

The show follows the life span of a company CEO and a resort owner who somehow become entangled in a series of mysterious incidents–surrounded with a brand new and complex augmented reality game inspired by the tales of the Alhambra Palace.

The series was first time aired in December 2018 on cable community tvN. Afterwards, the show was made available on Netflix.

Release Date Of The Memories Of Alhambra season Two

Release date of Memories of Alhambra is a big question mark at the moment. There’s no announcement of the renewal of the series at the moment. Yes, makers have not release any statement regarding the future of Memories of Alhambra. The idea of the next season is based on the popularity of the series.

However, if Memories of Alhambra is forthcoming, it may release in late 2021 or 2022. So fellas do not lose all of the hope and keep waiting. Imagine if we get lucky.

Cast

If the show does get its renewal, then we can expect all of our most essential characters are returning into the play for the second season. The cast of the show will consist of the following:

Hyun Bin as Yoo Jin — Woo

Park Shin — Hye as Jung Hee — Joo/Emma

Lee Chae — Yoon as Young Jung Hee — Joo

Park Chan — Yeol as Jung Se — Joo

Kim Jun — Elui as Young Jung Se — Joo

Kim Yong — rim since oh Young — Shim

Lee Re as Jung Min — Joo

Lee Hack — Joo as Kim Sang — bum

Plot Of The Memories Of Alhambra

The storyline of Memories of Alhambra is both romantic and thriller. It’s a story of Yoo Jin-Woo– Yoo Jin-Woo who fulfilled Jung Hee-joo on his trip to locate the production of the AR match. And together they embark upon the journey of mystery and adventure– puzzle and adventure from both the real world and Ar world.

The story of Memories of Alhambra is full of adventure. It takes audiences on the journey full of delight, mystery, and love. So guys keep hoping and continue waiting for the second season of Memories of Alhambra.