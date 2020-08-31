Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

In this post, we are going to chat about Memories of the Alhambra Season two renewal, release date, cast, and updates. As we know, the series releases its first season back in December 2018 and concludes the entire season in January 2019. Since that time, we haven’t heard much about the show, and the fans are concerned about what could happen with the series. Therefore , we are here with all the facts available concerning the future of this show.

Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2 — Release Date

At the moment, once the second season will release isn’t shown yet. Also, the renewal of the second season is likewise not created yet. However, what we do know is that the production have stated regarding the potential of the series. So because this was very much popular among the audiences, we could expect renewal news anytime soon.

If the next season of Memories Of The Alhambra is coming, we can expect it to release in late 2021 or early 2022.

Memories of the Alhambra Cast

Hyun Bin as Yoo Jin-woo

Park Shin-Hye as Jung Hee-joo / Emma

Lee Chae-Yoon as young Jung Hee-joo

Park Chan-Yeol as Jung Se-Joo

Kim Jun-Eui as young Jung Se-Joo

Kim Yong-rim as Oh Young-shim

Lee Re as Jung Min-Joo

Lee Hak-Joo as Kim Sang-bum

Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2 — Plot Details

The story revolves around Yoo Jin-Woo, CEO of an investment firm, who receives an email regarding the AR game about medieval conflicts. His company specializes in optical devices and travels to fulfil Jung Se-Joo, the inventor of the game.

However, Se-Joo goes lost and eventually meets his sister Jung Hee-joo who happens to be the owner of this hostel where he stays. Both of these get involved and entangled in mystical incidents after that.