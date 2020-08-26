Memories Of The Alhambra Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates Check Here

- Advertisement -

Memories of The Alhambra is a Dream South television series created by Jinnie Choi.

The show follows a hotel owner who gets entangled in the life of a company CEO and a series of mysterious episode –surrounded by a brand new and intricate reality match.

The show was aired in December 2018. The show was made available.

Release Date

As of this moment, the show didn’t get its own renewal. But we can well expect a Season 2 making its own way.

If the series does get a renewal, we could expect it to fall sometime late in the year 2022 or early in the year 2021.

cast

We could expect our most essential characters all returning into the show for the season if the show does get its renewal. The cast of this series will comprise the following:

Hyun Bin as Yoo Jin — Woo

Park Shin — Hye as Jung Hee — Joo/Emma

Lee Chae — Yoon as Young Jung Hee — Joo

Park Chan — Yeol as Jung Se — Joo

Kim Jun — Elui as Young Jung Se — Joo

Kim Yong — rim as Young — Shim

Lee Re as Jung Min — Joo

Lee Hack — Joo as Kim Sang — ass

Plot

Season 1 did finish once we must witness the death of Jin Woo. This allows a great uproar among the fans. Lots of them think since we never got to see his body that perhaps Jin Woo is not dead.

Well whether or not Jin Woo is dead or alive, we will get to understand that at the upcoming season. As of this moment, we don’t know what will be the story or where Season 2 will be heading.

However, we do know 1 thing, and that is merely the previous season. Season 2 will also bring about more surprises, and plot twists our manner.