Megan Boone Clarifies One Blacklist Season 8 Detail People Keep Asking Her About

By- Naveen Yadav
After coming to an early end last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Blacklist is returning this fall. There is 1 Season 8 detail people keep requesting Megan Boone about, though, which she’s currently clarifying well-ahead of its premiere. The actress was asked how, just, The Blacklist will create its return, and it’s a fair question, taking into consideration the manner Season 7 wrapped up.

To complete its previous finale, The Blacklist opted to reestablish the parts of this incident that had finished filming, leaving one to wonder: After The Blacklist comes back to Season 8 on November 13, will Megan Boone and her co-stars are in live-action or animated form? Boone took to Instagram to talk about the answer:

There you have it. Megan Boone, James Spader, and the remainder of The Blacklist’s talented cast is going to be back in action in live-action form for Season 8. But, when you consider just how outrageously amazing the cartoon was for the impromptu season finale, an animated premiere would have been nothing to fear.

Despite the brief period that the series had to pull it off, cartoon company Proof, worked overtime to find The Blacklist’s finale complete. The season-ender took inspiration from Guardians of the Galaxy from the process, Together with an unintentional aid from actions star, Jason Statham. In the long run, a spectacular rendering of the final product obtained fans buzzing.

Due to its success, I, for one, wouldn’t be miffed if The Blacklist revisited animation in the future. Regardless, the crime drama is returning in the flesh. Viewers ended last season by watching Megan Boone’s Liz because she took a dramatic step forward in her trip with Red. In a surprising turn, Liz opted to side with her mum from the battle between her parental figures.

It’s a choice that should have consequences in Season 2, when The Blacklist returns to keep the story it began last season and suddenly had to postpone. The thought process behind Liz’s choice to side with her mother has been explained, also The Blacklist will have time to further expand upon that choice.

Meanwhile, the stories which didn’t get finished will probably be told in Season 8, according to the show’s producers. 1 thread that the show might need to resolve is the destiny of the late Brian Dennehy’s Dom. Liz’s grandfather was said to be on the verge of waking from his coma from the revived finale.

At least, that is exactly what Liz may be heard saying in her menacing monologue about her choice to side with Katarina. I have had thoughts on how The Blacklist should manage Dom’s narrative in light of Brian Dennehy’s unexpected passing. Season 8 will reveal which way the show heads with it. I would, frankly, not be shocked when Dom coded after hearing what Liz had to say, seeing as how her address was fairly extreme and menacing.

The Blacklist is likely to create its live-action return as one of the autumn’s premieres on November 13 at 8 pm ET on NBC. Until then, check out past seasons of this long-running show on Netflix, along with tons of 2020 arrivals.

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

