Megalo Box Season 2: Netflix Gets Officially Renewed For Release Date, Trailer, Cast, And Plot Details!!!

By- Alok Chand
Megalo Box is a 2018 boxing anime tv series set down by Chikara Sakuma. It’s interesting to know that the series was produced to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Ashita no Joe, a favorite manga sequence.

Megalo Box Season 2

The development of the series was announced on October 12, 2017, through a movie that was uploaded to the official YouTube channel of TMS Entertainment. And on February 17, 2018, a manga version of this series titled.

Megalo Box- The Twin Fists of Fate was also launched. Megalo Box Season Two
The first period of the series premiered on December 8, 2018. It was a bang on for all of the anime viewers.

Now, the series is set for a brand new year. The manufacturing declared a second season for the show on November 16, 2019. Additionally, the director said the maturation of the next season in an interview.

Release Date

The first period of the series premiered on April 6, 2018, adding two episodes that got published on July 27 of the same year.

In reality, following the release date timeline, we could anticipate the second season to premiere finally around October 2020.

Trailer

There is no news about any trailer yet. But a teaser for the second season is already out on TMS Entertainment’s official YouTube Channel.

Characters

The characters of this show expected to make a comeback comprise Junk Dog, Gansaku, Sachio, Yūri, Yukiko Shirato, and Fujimaki.

PLOT DETAILS

In Brief, the story truly sets into a contemporary setting contrasting two types of places in town. Thus, One part of this city called a wealthy village belongs to the citizens and the other part, called slum city, belonged to the unlicensed citizens. What’s more, the series includes Megalo Boxing and the story that deals with it.

The second season will last from seven years after the timeline from the first year. It’s probable that in the next season, Joe’s under stress situation could pressurize him to create Gear of their own in the injunction to earn the title. Moreover, we might see Youko toying with his fate at the way she organizes Joe’s struggles.

Alok Chand

Money Heist Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
