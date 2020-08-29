McMafia Season 2: Netflix Everything You Need To know About It Cast, Release Date, Plot, And More Update!

- Advertisement -

McMafia is a British crime drama Tv series inspired in the book McMafia: A Journey Through the Global Monetary Underworld by journalist Misha Glenny. Hossein Amini and James Watkins create the show. The show is directed by James Watkins and co-produced by BBC, AMC Network along with Cuba Pictures. The series became widely popular and received an Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series.

The series revolves around Alex Godman, son of a Russian mafia boss. Alex has been brought in the British and wants nothing to do with his family’s past; all he needs is a peaceful life with his fiancée Rebecca. But all that unravels when Alex gets attracted to a power battle, and today he must step to precisely the same world he desired nothing to do with in the first place.

McMafia Season 2 Release Date

The first season of the series proved 1st January 2018 and the show was commissioned for another season with eight episodes by BBC. The next season is anticipated to be published sometime later this year. McMafia Season 2 is scheduled to launch in December 2020.

McMafia Season 2 Cast

The cast of the second season of McMafia is Very Likely to comprise:

James Norton as Alex Godman

David Strathairn as Semiyon Kleiman

Juliet Rylance as Rebecca Harper

Aleksey Serebryakov as Dimitri Godman

Maria Shukshina as Oksana Godman

Faye Marsay as Katya Godman

McMafia Season 2 Plot

This could go either way if the makers opt to go to get a different storyline then the plot for the second season will be completely new with many new characters. But if the show picks up where it left, there are various avenues to explore. From the first season finale, we witnessed Alex emerging as a top mafia guy.

How a man trying to hide his past could create a taste to the criminal underworld is not yet been understood. We are also yet to see what the effects of cutting Rebeca along with his family from his could be. Either way, the season will be worth the wait.

McMafia Season 2 Trailer

As we wait for the second season to be published, it is time to revisit the first season.