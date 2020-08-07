Home Entertainment Celebrities Maya Hawke Dating Tom Sturridge? Click Here To Know Latest...
EntertainmentCelebrities

Maya Hawke Dating Tom Sturridge? Click Here To Know Latest News.

By- Anoj Kumar
IS MAYA HAWKE DATING TOM STURRIDGE ??

The pair noticed outing within the public as they have been seen walking arm in arm and kissed. Tom and Maya have been walking lazily in New York City earlier than going for dinner, and the pair indicate to be very cozy. Thus it appears that the couple was showing to verify their rising romance.

The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke and the star of Stranger Issues, Maya, was seen carrying a pink floral costume and a hat. Tom was carrying denim and an informal black t-shirt. The couple was seen carrying colorful masks. Maya was carrying an inexperienced parrot mask, and Ton was carrying a crimson coloration mask. The couple pulled down their masks once they went to the restaurant.

Tom and Maya have seen the restaurant outdoors and was very cozy because the couple shared a smooch also.

The couple was seen collectively in Hampton’s final month. Each has been walking side by side on their seashore journey. Tom was carrying a black t-shirt and a blue baseball cap, whereas Maya was carrying a Salmond coloration bathing go well with and carrying her footwear, and Tom was taking over the cellphone.

WHO IS MAYA HAWKE?

Maya Hawke was born on eighth July 1998 in New York. She is an American origin model and actress. At the start of her profession, Maya modeled for Vogue. She made her appearing debut in a miniseries, which is an adaptation of Little Ladies, the actress performed the position of Jo.

Maya additionally gained the 45th Saturn Award for her position in Stranger Issues, and he or she was additionally nominated for 24th Display screen Actor Guild Awards for her excellent efficiency in Stranger Issues.

WHO IS TOM STURRIDGE?

Tom is an English origin actor who was born on 21st December 1985. He’s the son of the well-known director Charles Sturridge and actress Phoebe Nicholls. Tom began his profession as a toddler actor in Gulliver’s Journey.

Tom was beforehand linked with Sienna Miller. They usually have a daughter Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge.

Anoj Kumar

